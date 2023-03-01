Political consultations between Armenian and Italian Foreign Ministries held in Rome

Armenian and Italian diplomats have highly appreciated the political dialogue between the two countries and discussed a wide range of issued on Armenian-Italian bilateral agenda.

Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Italy were held in Rome under the co-chairmanship of Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli.

Referring to the prospects of economic cooperation, the parties expressed their readiness to take steps in the direction of expanding economic ties. Cooperation in cultural, educational and scientific spheres was also discussed.

The parties also touched on a number of international and regional issues, including the Armenia-EU expanded partnership, discussed the possibilities of mutual support within the framework of international organizations, and emphasized the importance of holding periodic political consultations.

Deputy Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan presented the complex security situation in the region and Armenia’s commitment and efforts to establish peace. The deputy minister noted the severe humanitarian consequences of the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor and emphasized the importance of the implementation of the relevant decision of the International Court of Justice.

Within the framework of his visit to Rome, Paruyr Hovhannisyan also had meetings with the Vice President of the Italian Senate, Gian Marco Centinaio, and the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Giulio Tremonti.