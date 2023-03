Less than a minute

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit 21 km northwest of the city of Dnamisi, Georgia at 14:52 local time (at 10:52 GMT).magnitude 4.0 earthquake h

The quake was registered by Armenia’s seismic protection service.

The intensity of the quake reached 5-6 at the epicenter.

The tremor was felt in Armenia’s Tavush, Lori and Shirak regions.