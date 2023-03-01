French Football president Noel le Graet resigns after scandal

French Football Federation president Noel le Graet has resigned following a damning report into the organisation and accusations of sexual harassment, the BBC reports.

The 81-year-old stood down in January while the French government carried out an audit into the federation.

“Considering his conduct towards women, his public comments and the governance failings of the FFF, Mr Le Graet no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football,” the report concluded when it was published earlier this month.

It also said Le Graet, who has always denied any wrongdoing, should not return to his role because his “behavioural excesses are incompatible with the carrying out of his functions”.

Several members of the FFF have said that Le Graet will continue his role with world governing body Fifa.

In January 2022, he was appointed as Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s delegate in the organisation’s new office in Paris.