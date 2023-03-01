Five Armenian chess players make it to FIDE’s March rating

Five Armenian chess players have made it to FIDE’s March rating released today.

Grandmaster Gabriel Sargissian is the highest ranking Armenian player in men’s ranking and is placed 41st in the list. Haik Martirosyan is 50th.

Norway’s Magnus Carlsen tops the ranking, followed by Ian Nepomnyashchiy (Russia) and Liren Ding (China). Levon Aronian, who currently represents the United States, is 17th on the list.

Elina Danialian ranks 40th in women’s rating. Lilit Mkrtchian and Anna Sargsyan are placed 68th and 74th, respectively. Yifan Hou of China tops the ranking.