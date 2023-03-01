Farmers in Artsakh come under Azerbaijani firing

On February 28, at around 4:55 p.m, 53-year-old A. Avanesyan of Myurishen village, Martuni region, came under Azerbaijani firing while carrying out agricultural work in the administrative area of the village, Artsakh Police inform.

The Azerbaijani forces used firearms of differed calibers as they opened fire from the nearby combat positions in the director of the tractor, forcing the agricultural work to stop.

The Azerbaijani side once violated the ceasefire again today, targeted S. Vardanyan, 59, of Berdashen village as the later was carrying out agricultural work.



The Russian peacekeepers have been informed of the incidents.

