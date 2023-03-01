At least 29 killed as two trains collide in Greece

Two trains have collided in northern Greece with the loss of at least 29 lives and dozens of people injured, emergency services say, the BBC reports.

Rescuers have been working through the night to try to free passengers who were on one of the trains when it crashed near the city of Larissa.

The train said to be carrying some 350 passengers hit a freight train.

Footage published on local news sites showed thick plumes of smoke rising from derailed carriages.

Around 150 firefighters and 40 ambulances were at the scene, the fire service said.

It is not yet known what caused the collision with the passenger train, which was travelling between Thessaloniki and Larissa.