Armenian FM offers condolences over deadly train collision in Greece

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has offered condolences to Greece over the deadly train collision that claimed dozens of lives.

“Deeply saddened by news of horrific train collision in Greece that claimed dozens of lives. Our heartfelt condolences to families and friends of victims and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Armenia stands by brotherly Greece and its people in this tragic moment,” FM Mirzoyan said in a Twitter post.

Two trains have collided in northern Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring dozens of others.

A passenger service carrying some 350 people crashed with a freight train on Tuesday night.

The first two carriages of the passenger train were almost completely destroyed after catching fire, the regional governor says.

Rescuers have been working through the night at the crash scene near the city of Larissa.

The head of a railway union has told local media it’s not clear what caused the crash, which is Greece’s deadliest in recent years.