Armenia has sent proposals on regulation of the work of border commissions to Azerbaijan – PM

Azerbaijan is yet to respond to Armenia’s proposals regarding the draft peace treaty, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

He said forming a response takes time, and we assume there will be a certain response after some period of time.

The Prime Minister said there have been three phases of development of the peace treaty, and the work in that direction should continue.

“These works are being carried out irrespective of in-person meetings. And the work on documents does not always require face-to-face meetings,” he said.

“We have recently handed over to the Azerbaijani side the draft regulations of the work of the commissions in bode delimitation, and we are also waiting for a response to that,” PM Pashinyan said.

“Our previous proposals on the opening of communications and border security remain in force,” the Prime Minister said.