The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2022 goes to Lionel Messi

PSG and Argentina striker Lionel Messi has been named Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year.

He turns 36 in June but Lionel Messi is still regarded as the best player on the planet by many after inspiring Argentina’s to World Cup glory in Qatar. 

