The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 goes to Lionel Messi

Siranush Ghazanchyan
February 28, 2023, 01:41

PSG and Argentina striker Lionel Messi has been named Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year. He turns 36 in June but Lionel Messi is still regarded as the best player on the planet by many after inspiring Argentina's to World Cup glory in Qatar.

🏆 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜 🏆

#TheBest FIFA Men's Player Award 2022 goes to Lionel Messi! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/HXEugVH1t9— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023