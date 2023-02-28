SNAP by Rosa Linn certified Platinum in France

SNAP by Rosa Linn has been certified Platinum in France (200,000 units sold), according to the Eurovision Charts.

Rosa represented Armenia at Eurovision Song Contest 2022 and was a special guest at the Junior Eurovision 2022 held in Yerevan on December 11th.

The song is now charting worldwide. SNAP has been certified platinum in several European countries., including Italy.

In August 2022, Rosa signed a recording contract with Columbia Records. In October 2022, Linn was confirmed to be an opening act for Ed Sheeran on the North American leg of his +–=÷x Tour between June and July 2023.