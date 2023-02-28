NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine to join bloc in ‘long term’

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine will become a member of the alliance in the “long-term,” but for now it needs to remain independent, the BBC reports.

Ukraine has sought to join the US-led military alliance for years.

After the star of the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for that request to be fast-tracked.

Ukraine also applied for EU membership days after Russia invaded, and gained candidate status in June.

“NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland’s capital, Helsinki.

“What is at issue now is that Ukraine can prevail as a sovereign independent nation.”

Ukraine, for years, has sought to join the military alliance between the US, Canada and 28 European countries, something President Vladimir Putin has described as a security threat for Russia.