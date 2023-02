Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the City of Yerevan’s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at ‘B+’.

The revision of Outlook follows the recent similar action on Armenia’s sovereign ratings.

The next scheduled review date for Fitch’s rating on Yerevan City is 09 June 2023..