Tribute to the memoty of victims of Sumgait massacres

On the 35th anniversary of the massacre of Armenians in Sumgait, Prime Minister Nikol PAshinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, other high-ranking officials visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the crime.

The Prime Minister laid a wreath and bowed flowers to the monuments commemorating the victims.

The Sumgait massacre (pogrom) took place during the early stages of the Artsakh movement. On February 27, 1988, mobs of ethnic Azerbaijanis attacked and killed Armenians on the streets and in their apartments; widespread looting and a general lack of concern from police officers allowed the violence to continue for three days.

On February 28, a small contingent of Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) troops entered the city and unsuccessfully attempted to quell the rioting. More professional military units entered with tanks and armored personnel vehicles one day later. Government forces imposed a martial law and curfew and brought the crisis to an end.

Hundreds of Armenians, including women and children, fell victim to the crime.