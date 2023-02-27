Manchester United hungry to win quadruple, says Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst says Manchester United are targeting a quadruple after Sunday’s Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle. United are in the Europa League last 16, the FA Cup fifth round and eight points behind Arsenal in the Premier League with 14 games left, The Guardian reports.

The triumph at Wembley was a first trophy for Weghorst, whose run and pass created Marcus Rashford’s goal in a 2-0 win. The 30-year-old, who joined on loan from Burnley in January, stated ambitions to claim every competition this season in an unprecedented clean sweep.

“We win the first one now and still have three to go so, yeah, hungry for more,” he said. “First one is in and we have to stand still and enjoy it. We have everything in our own hands so let’s go.”

United play at home to West Ham on Wednesday in the FA Cup and start their Europa League tie against Real Betis the following Thursday. In between they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Weghorst had been on loan at Besiktas for the first half of the season and has previously played for Wolfsburg, AZ and Heracles without securing a trophy. “It’s a great feeling,” he said. “For the club it’s a long time ago we won silverware. It’s good to have it back at the place where it belongs. It’s an amazing club.”

At the final whistle Weghorst was unable to give an interview because he was so moved. “I just took a moment,” he said. “I can do really tough or I can do really cool but, this is a childhood dream. A childhood dream to play for this amazing club, to play a final and also be important in this final with the second goal.

“To give my all and then at the end if you win it you have to enjoy it because during the match you’re only focused on one thing and that’s winning it and that’s performing. After which, you have to take a minute otherwise everything is passing by before you even notice and before you’ve enjoyed it.”

Erik ten Hag emphasised the importance of making this only the start. “We are so happy to bring the trophy back to Old Trafford, but we are by no means satisfied and we will not stop here,” the manager wrote in an open letter to the fans. “Together we have experienced the feeling of what it means to win together for Manchester United. It is truly magnificent and will only make each of us hungrier for more success.