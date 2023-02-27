Armenian PM commends the high level of political cooperation with Luxembourg

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Djuna Bernard, Vice-President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg.

The Prime Minister emphasized the continuous development of the relations between Armenia and Luxembourg and noted with satisfaction that bilateral political cooperation is at a high level. At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the need to develop economic cooperation between the two countries and taking appropriate steps in that direction. The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation, including on international platforms.

At the meeting, reference was made to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region, the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor. The sides emphasized the importance of the continuous and consistent reaction of the international community. In that regard, the two resolutions adopted by the European Parliament and the assessments regarding the aggression against Armenia and the blockade of Lachin Corridor were also highlighted.

Future plans for the development and strengthening of democracy in Armenia were also discussed.