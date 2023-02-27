Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security issues

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran have discussed the cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a meeting in Geneva on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The top diplomats of Armenia and Iran hailed the political dialogue between the two countries, attaching importance to the joint efforts aimed at the development of cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including energy, transport and infrastructure.

At the meeting, ideas were exchanged on issues of security and stability in the region.

Referring to the difficult humanitarian situation caused by the blocking of the Lachin Corridor, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative for Azerbaijan to immediately end the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh without preconditions, in accordance with the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020.

In this context, the implementation of the decision of the International Court of Justice of February 22 was also emphasized.

Minister Mirzoyan also presented the latest developments regarding the process of settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.