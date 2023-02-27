Armenian FM, ICRC President discuss details of humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

On a working visit to Geneva, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia highly appreciated the years-long activity of the ICRC in Armenia aimed at solving humanitarian issues. In this context, the efforts of the ICRC towards returning Armenian prisoners of war and other civilians held in Azerbaijan, the cases of enforced disappearance and the clarification of the fate of missing persons were appreciated.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the details of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan. Minister Mirzoyan highlighted that Azerbaijan grossly violates its commitments, as well as norms of international humanitarian law and protection of human rights. The importance of implementing the order issued by the International Court of Justice on February 22 regarding the request of the provisional measures against Azerbaijan was also underlined.

Ararat Mirzoyan touched upon the need for ICRC’s active involvement in addressing the humanitarian challenges in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Foreign Minister Mirzoyan also stressed the need for sending a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor as well as for unimpeded humanitarian access of relevant international organizations.