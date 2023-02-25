Armenia keen to raise relations with Kuwait to new level: PM Pashinyan congratulates Kuwait leaders on Independence Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the occasion of Independence Day.

The message addressed to the Emir of the State of Kuwait reads:

“Your Highness,

I send warm congratulations to you and the friendly people of Kuwait on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Kuwait, the Independence Day.

I sincerely hope that we will be able to realize the great potential of cooperation between Armenia and Kuwait, giving a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations for the benefit of our peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health and success, and lasting stability and progress to the friendly people of Kuwait.”

The message addressed to the Prime Minister of Kuwait reads:

“Your Highness,

I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Kuwait on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Kuwait, the Independence Day.

We are determined to raise the relations between the Republic of Armenia and the State of Kuwait to a new level through joint efforts, for the benefit of the development of our countries and the welfare of the peoples.

Taking the opportunity, I wish you success and happiness, and lasting progress to the friendly people of Kuwait.”