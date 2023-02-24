US announces new sanctions against Russia and additional $2bn support package to Ukraine

The US has marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war by announcing new sanctions against Russia, the BBC reports.

The measures include export controls and tariffs, plus a $2 package of additional weaponry to help Kyiv as it prepares for a spring offensive.

It comes as the G7, including the US, plans to impose sanctions that will target 200 individuals and entities and a dozen Russian financial institutions.

Leaders from the group of wealthy nations will discuss what additional aid can be supplied to Ukraine with President Zelensky later today.

“Putin thought that Ukraine’s defenses would collapse, that America’s resolve would falter, and that the world would look the other way. He was wrong,” said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.