On anniversary of the war, Russia and Ukraine confident of victory

Ukraine has neither broken down nor surrendered and knows “every tomorrow is worth fighting for,” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said on the anniversary of the war.

“We will do everything to gain victory this year,” he said.

He also thanked the military, medics, volunteers and Ukraine’s foreign partners for joining efforts in putting up resistance to Russian aggression.

“We withstand all threats, shelling, cluster bombs, cruise missiles, kamikaze drones, blackouts, and cold. We are stronger than that,” he said.

Russia’s former president, Dmitry Medvedev has suggested that his country’s military should push Ukrainian forces back all the way to the Polish border.

Mr Medvedev is currently deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, and made his comments in a social media post to mark the anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He said that victory would be achieved, but that it was important to achieve “all the goals” of the “special military operation.”

He added this meant pushing back the threats against Russia, even to the borders of Poland.