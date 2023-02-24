EU’s Michel offers to host Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting in Brussels

There is an offer from EU Council President Charles Michel to host Armenia-Azerbaijan talks in Brussels, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said at a briefing with journalists.

“We are ready and able to help the parties – Armenia and Azerbaijan – advance progress on difficult questions in any way that we can. We have done so bilaterally, we have done so trilaterally with the parties, including when Secretary Blinken sat down with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts in Munich. We are and have been working with and through our partners. We’re very supportive of the EU process, and I should note that there is an offer from President Michel of the EU to host the parties in Brussels. It’s an opportunity, should they accept it, to sit down to continue the progress that we’ve seen in recent weeks,” Price said.

When it comes to the Lachin corridor, he said “the Secretary raised this in his engagement with the prime minister and with the president in Munich last weekend.”

“He underscored the need for free and open commercial and private transit through the Lachin corridor. He also called on the parties to open other transportation routes. We think it in the first instance is incumbent on the parties themselves to resolve these impediments to the free flow of goods, including humanitarian assistance to the people who need it most in this corridor, and we’re going to focus our diplomacy on attempting to bring – to help bring that about,” Price noted.