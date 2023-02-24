Dutch MFA attaches importance to the implementation of UN Court’s binding order on Lachin corridor

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs attaches importance to the implementation of the binding decision of the International Court of Justice.

“Important that this binding legal order is implemented and the unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lacin-corridor is ensured by Azerbaijan,” the Ministry said in a Twitter post.

“The Netherlands hopes that the trilateral meetings between Armenia, Azerbaijan and the EU will resume shortly. We fully support the EU-led negotiation efforts,” it said.