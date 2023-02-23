US signals EU’s Charles Michel could host Armenian-Azerbaijani talks in Brussels

The US has signaled that President of the EU Council Charles Michel could host Armenian-Azerbaijani talks in Brussels.

Commenting on Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks on “significant progress” Armenia and Azerbaijan have made over the last several months, State Department Spokesman Ned Price said: “He was reflecting what we’ve seen over the last couple months. This has been the result of engagement between the parties. This has been the result of bilateral engagement with the United States, trilateral engagement with the United States, the work that the EU has done in their diplomacy as well, and what we hope to see when the parties come together in Brussels in the coming days in the talks hosted by President Michel of the EU. So, we hope to see a continuation of that progress. We are not being Pollyannaish, but we are continuing to support this dialogue, this diplomacy, towards a comprehensive solution in every way we possibly can.”

“We believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan have a genuinely historic opportunity to secure an enduring peace after more than 30 years of conflict,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The parties themselves have renewed their focus on a peace process, including through direct conversation as well as with the EU and ourselves. The United States is committed to doing anything we can to support these efforts, whether it’s directly with our friends, whether it’s in a trilateral format such as this, or with other international partners,” Blinken said.