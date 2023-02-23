Pashinyan, Putin discuss humanitarian, environmental and energy crisis in Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The interlocutors referred to the humanitarian, environmental and energy crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the implementation of the necessary steps by the Russian Federation to overcome it. At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized the ruling of the UN International Court of Justice regarding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

Issues related to the implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan signed on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 and October 31, 2022 were discussed.

The sides exchanged thoughts on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.