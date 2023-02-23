Henrikh Mkhitaryan hails Romelu Lukaku ‘miracle’ in Champions League victory

Henrikh Mkhitaryan hailed a ‘miracle’ from Romelu Lukaku as Inter Milan defeated Porto 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

The Nerazzurri were frustrated by FC Porto at San Siro, with both goalkeepers making great saves, but after Otavio saw red for a second bookable offence, there was finally a breakthrough.

The Armenian characterized the win as a “Very important result, because it isn’t easy to win against Porto.”

“Thanks to Romelu and all the rest of the team, we know it’s not over but we’ll do everything to win in Porto too,” Mkhitaryan said.

"He showed that he can do miracles" 💫



Henrikh Mkhitaryan highlighted the importance of match-winner Romelu Lukaku in this Inter side…#UCL pic.twitter.com/5W2zg7ZLHt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 22, 2023

“We’re ready to approach all the rest of the matches we have giving our all as with tonight, we fought hard and were rewarded for it,” the midfielder added.

Of striker Lukaku, who scored the Nerazzurri’s winning goal, Mkhitaryan said that “I don’t think it’s been easy for him, considering he was coming back from an injury and then he relapsed, now let’s hope he gets back to his best as he’s fundamental for us.”

“The players who start have to be decisive, and the players who come on as substitutes have to help their teammates out, in the end the result is what counts,” he added.