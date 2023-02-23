European Commission bans TikTok on staff devices

Staff working at the European Commission have been ordered to remove the TikTok app from their phones and corporate devices, the BBC reports.

The commission said it was implementing the measure to “protect data and increase cybersecurity.”

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has faced allegations that it harvests users’ data and hands it to the Chinese government.

TikTok insists it operates no differently from other social media.

European Union (EU) industry chief Thierry Breton told a news conference that the union’s executive is very focused on cybersecurity, declining to provide further details.

The ban also means that European Commission staff cannot use TikTok on personal devices that have official apps installed.