Dortmund set asking price for Manchester United, Liverpool or Manchester City to sign Jude Bellingham

Dortmund have set an eye-watering asking price for Jude Bellingham, after resigning themselves to the fact that the Englishman is set to leave this summer, Metro reports.

The 19-year-old is expected to return to England at the end of the season, at which point he’ll have two years left on his deal with Dortmund.

The race for Bellingham started in 2022, and Liverpool are thought to be leading the race to sign the former Birmingham City ace.

The Reds have laid significant groundwork into signing Bellingham but their dismal domestic campaign threatens their hopes of landing the midfielder.

That’s because Dortmund have set a £132m asking price for Bellingham, according to the Athletic.

That would be a British transfer record and would be out of reach for any club not in the Champions League, particularly with new UEFA Financial Fair Play rules on the horizon.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are two viable options, though the Spaniards are more focused on landing a new striker.

Manchester United, similarly, are likely to spend most of their summer budget on signing a top centre forward.