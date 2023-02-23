Assad hails Armenia’s relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received Thursday the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan.

President al-Assad voiced his gratitude for Armenia’s decision to send rescue teams and relief aid for the quake-affected people, stressing that the ties binding Syria with the Armenians all over the world are historical.

The President noted that building good relationships and alliances between states with shared principles are important for overcoming the challenges and changes.

Minister Mirzoyan conveyed the condolences of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the Armenian people, asserting that his country cannot but stand by the Syrians and offer them aid. He noted that Armenia still remembers Syria’s support when Armenia was struck by a powerful earthquake in 1988․

The Foreign Minister added that Syria is homeland for thousands of Armenians who still live there.

Issues on regional and international security were also discussed.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed the President of Syria on the recent developments in the normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, as well as the dire humanitarian situation resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.