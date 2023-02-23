Artsakh FM discusses situation caused by blockade with former top diplomats

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan met with former Foreign Ministers of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Ara Ayvazyan, and former Foreign Ministers of Artsakh Arman Melikyan and Karen Mirzoyan.



During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the situation resulting from Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh, possible steps towards overcoming the challenges, the current stage of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement process, as well as promotion of Artsakh as a subject.



Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan emphasized the importance of consolidating the existing political and diplomatic resources in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora and using this potential for the benefit of Artsakh.



The participants of the meeting expressed their readiness to be useful to Artsakh within their professional capacities.