Armenian, Syrian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation, regional issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian Arab Republic Faisal al-Mikdad in Damascus.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his condolences to his colleague and the friendly people of Syria over the devastating earthquake that occurred on February 6, expressing the support of Armenia and the Armenian people. The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that the rescue teams sent by the Armenian government were among the first to arrive in Syria, adding that three batches of humanitarian aid from Armenia have already been delivered to the regions affected by the disaster.

The Foreign Ministers also discussed issues related to Armenian-Syrian cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats. The parties noted that the relations between the two countries are based on centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Syrian peoples. In this regard, it was emphasized that the Syrian Armenian community plays the role of a unique bridge between the two countries.

Regional security issues were also on the agenda of the meeting. Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Faisal al-Mikdad on the details of the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.