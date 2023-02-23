Armenian FM arrives in Damascus

The delegation led by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has arrived in Damascus, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.



Minister Mirzoyan was welcomed at the airport by Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mikdad.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Mirzoyan will have meetings with the President of Syria and the Foreign Minister.

Armenia today delivered the third batch of humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected Syria. The cargo included food and medicine.