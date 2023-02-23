Armenian Defense Minister discusses regional security issues with US Ambassador

On February 23, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan received Mrs Kristina A. Kvien, the newly appointed US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia.

The Minister of Defense congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the mission in the Republic of Armenia, wished her effective cooperation and success.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to regional security and development of Armenian-American cooperation in the field of defense.

They also touched upon the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone.