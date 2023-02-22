UN Court delivers Orders on the requests by Armenia and Azerbaijan for indication of provisional measures

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the UN, delivers its Orders on the requests for the indication of provisional measures in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) and in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia).

On January 30 the Court held a public hearing on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Armenia.

The Agent of Armenia made the following request to the Court:



On the basis of its Request for provisional measures dated 27 December 2022, its letter dated 26 January 2023 and its oral pleadings, Armenia respectfully requests the Court to indicate the following provisional measures pending its determination of this case on the merits:

Azerbaijan shall cease its orchestration and support of the alleged ‘protests’ blocking uninterrupted free movement along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.’

Azerbaijan shall ensure uninterrupted free movement of all persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.’

Azerbaijan shall immediately fully restore and refrain from disrupting or impeding

the provision of natural gas and other public utilities to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan, in turn, has asked the Court to ensure that “Armenia immediately takes all necessary steps to enable Azerbaijan to undertake the prompt, safe and effective demining of the towns, villages, and other areas to which Azerbaijani civilians will return” including by providing information about the location, quantity, type and characteristics of landmines, booby traps and other explosive devices “to enable Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to return to their homes.”