The law is on our side: Artsakh’s State Minister welcomes UN Court decision on Lachin corridor

Artsakh’s Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan has welcome the UN Court’s decision on indication of provisional measure against Azerbaijan.

The International Court of Justice today obliged Azerbaijan to take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

“As I have often mentioned in my public speeches, the law is on our side, and we can demonstrate with the help of various mechanisms that our demands are just, and the international legal instruments are important on that path,” Vardanyan said in a Facebook post.



He expressed gratitude to the Representative of Armenia for International Legal Issues, the whole team, all the people who have done a great job present Artsakh’s justified request of Artsakh Armenians.