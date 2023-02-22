Manchester United get injury boost vs Barcelona as two players set to return

Antony and Harry Maguire are expected to return for Manchester United in their Europa League play-off second leg against Barcelona, Manchester Evening News reports.

Antony has missed the last four matches with a leg injury while Maguire sat out the win over Leicester on Sunday with a knee problem.

Anthony Martial has been sidelined for the last three weeks with a hip injury and will not be available against Barcelona but has resumed light training.

“We still have the training to go but I expect Harry Maguire and Antony are available,” Erik ten Hag said. “Anthony Martial is not available. He’s back, he’s back on the pitch. Not back in team training so we wait for that.

“What we do differently (from the first leg) you we will see tomorrow on the pitch. We have an idea, of course, but we can’t tell that now.”

Barcelona will be without midfielders Pedri and Gavi as the former is injured and the latter suspended, so veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets could return.

Busquets, 34, has not played since February 5 due to an ankle injury but he was named on the bench in the weekend win over Cadiz in La Liga.

Barcelona coach Xavi has settled on a formation that accommodates four midfielders but it remains to be seen if he will tweak his tactics to offset the loss of Pedri and Gavi.