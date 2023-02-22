Luxembourg FM pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

The delegation headed Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on February 22, accompanied by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

The guests were welcomed by Harutyun Marutyan, director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

The Ministers of the two countries laid wreaths at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, and observed a moment of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

At the end of the visit, the guests walked around the Memorial Park, where Mr. Jean Asselborn watered the fir tree he had planted during his visit to Tsitsernakaberd on March 27, 2018.