Eurovision 2023: Hosts include Graham Norton and Hannah Waddingham

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will host this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, alongside Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, the BBC reports.

The presenting trio will front the two semi-finals on 9 and 11 May, with Graham Norton joining them for the grand final on Saturday, 13 May.

More than 160 million are expected to watch the competition globally.

The UK is hosting on behalf of 2022 winner Ukraine, which cannot stage the event due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Emmy-award winning actress Waddingham said it was “a great privilege” to be involved.

“It’s one of the world’s greatest music festivals,” the Game of Thrones and Sex Education actress added.

“But this year, perhaps more than ever, it is such a great honor to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity,” she added.