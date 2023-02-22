Artsakh FM meets French MEPs, calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan

Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan met with a delegation headed by French MEPs, Co-Chairs of the Friendship Group with Artsakh Sylvie Guillaume and Francois Alfonsi, as well as President of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) Kaspar Karampetian, EAFJD Executive Director Heghine Evinyan and Special Programmes Manager of ARF Hay Dat Central Office Gevorg Ghukasyan.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister presented the challenges facing the Republic of Artsakh as a result of the blockade by Azerbaijan, and highly appreciated the principled position of the parliamentarians on the adoption of the relevant resolution of the European Parliament regarding the blockade of Artsakh.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the possibilities of ensuring more active engagement by the international community under the existing circumstances.

In the context of lifting the blockade of Artsakh, Foreign Minister Sergey Ghazaryan emphasized the need for more active and efficient measures, including sanctions against Azerbaijan.