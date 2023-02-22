Armenian PM discusses regional processes with Luxembourg FM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn.

The Prime Minister noted that there are high-level political relations between the two countries and it’s necessary to take steps to develop bilateral economic cooperation. Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that Mr. Asselborn’s visit will contribute to the further expansion and strengthening of Armenia-Luxembourg relations. At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized the Armenia-EU cooperation, including in terms of the effective implementation of the institutional reforms being implemented in our country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg emphasized his country’s interest in deepening multi-sectoral cooperation with Armenia.

The interlocutors reflected on the processes taking place in the region, the humanitarian crisis resulted by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor. The parties emphasized the consistent steps of the international community for unblocking the corridor.

The sides exchanged ideas on other topics of international importance.