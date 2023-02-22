Armenia welcomes UN Court ruling on Lachin corridor

Armenia has welcomed a ruling by the International Court of Justice on Lachin corridor.

“We welcome the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Azerbaijan must take all measures to end its blockade and ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor. We are also pleased to see truth prevail as the Court rejected in full Azerbaijan’s counter request,” Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a Twitter post.

The Republic of Azerbaijan shall in accordance with its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions, the International Court of Justice said today.

The Court today indicated a provisional measure against Azerbaijan. The Order was read out by President of the Court Joan Donoghue.

The Court concluded that the conditions for the indication of provisional measures by Armenia are met. “It is therefore necessary for the Court to indicate certain measures in order to protect the rights claimed by Armenia,” Joan Donoghue said.

At the same time, the Court rejected Azerbaijan’s request for provisional measure against Armenia.