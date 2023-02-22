Amulsar gold mine to resume operations with signing of $250,000,000 agreement

The government of Armenia will sign a 250,000,000 dollar agreement with Lydian Armenia, the company who owns the license to operate the Amulsar gold mine, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told lawmakers at the parliamentary committee on economic affairs, Armenpress reports.

“Today at 17:00, we will sign a 250,000,000 dollar package, which will allow to restart the operations of one more mine, regarding which there are obligations for a long time, Lydian, Amulsar,” Kerobyan said at a discussion.

The agreement mentioned by Kerobyan is a trilateral MoU between the Armenian government, the Eurasian Development Bank and Lydian Armenia.