Russia suspends participation in key nuclear treaty with US

Russia is suspending participation in New Start – a strategic arms reduction treaty between the US and Russia.

“I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty,” he said, addressing the Federal Assembly.

He also said Russia needs to be ready to test nuclear weapons if the US does so first.

New Start is the last remaining nuclear arms deal between Russia and the US and it was extended for five years in 2021.

Originally signed in 2010, the treaty limits each side to 1,550 long-range nuclear warheads, a lower number than under the previous Start deal.