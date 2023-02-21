PoliticsTop

PM Pashinyan welcomes EU’s decision to deploy civilian mission in Armenia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 21, 2023, 19:24
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the Civilian Operations Commander of the European External Action Service, Stefano Tomat, and his delegation, which also included the Head of the new EU monitoring mission in Armenia, Markus Ritter.

The Prime Minister welcomed the decision to deploy the EU’s long-term civilian monitoring mission in Armenia and emphasized that it will contribute to regional stability and peace.

The EU Civilian Operations Commander expressed gratitude to the Armenian side for the assistance provided to the mission and referred to the work to be carried out in Armenia.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged ideas on issues related to the EU civilian monitoring mission and the cooperation agenda.

