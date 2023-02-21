New Turkey earthquake leaves people trapped under rubble in Hatay

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck southern Turkey, weeks after a deadly quake devastated the region, the BBC reports.

Turkey’s disaster and emergency agency Afad said the tremor occurred at 20.04 local time (17.04 GMT).

The mayor of Hatay, in southern Turkey, has said people are trapped under rubble.

A 7.8-magnitude quake struck the same area on 6 February, killing more than 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since that earthquake hit.

Witnesses told the Reuters news agency there had been further damage to buildings in Antakya and Turkey’s vice president said at least eight people were injured.

The latest quake was also reportedly felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

There is fear and panic and small aftershocks keep coming. Lines of ambulances and rescue crews are trying to get to some of the worst affected areas where the walls of badly damaged buildings have collapsed.

A number of structures that were left standing after the tremor on February 6 have now crumbled, including a bridge. Many cracks in roads have become deep scars making it more difficult for the emergency services to get where they may be needed.