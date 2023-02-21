MEPs visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

French Members of the European Parliament, co-chairs of the friendship group with Artsakh in the European Parliament, Sylvie Guillaume and François Alfonsi, as well as Hungarian parliamentarian, member of the friendship group with Artsakh Attila Ara-Kovacs, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on February 21 аccompanied by Kaspar Karampetian, President of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD), EAFJD Director Heghine Evinyan, and head of special programs Gevorg Ghukasyan

Harutyun Marutyan, director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and presented the history of the creation of the memorial complex.

He also referred to the three khachkars erected in the Tsitsernakaberd area in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku at the end of the last century, and the stories of the five freedom fighters buried in front of Hushapat (Memorial Wall) during the Artsakh war.

Members of the delegation laid flowers near the eternal fire and observed a moment of silence in memory of 1.5 million innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where they got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions and left noted in the memorial book of Honored Guests.

Expressing his gratitude for the visit, the director of the Armenian Genocide, Harutyun Marutyan, presented books about the Armenian Genocide to the members of the delegation.