Latest quake causes further damage to Armenian church in Kessab

The 6.4 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday has caused further damaged to the Armenian St. Astvatsatsin (Holy Mother of God) Church in Kessab, Kantsasar informs.

The Church had already been damaged by the February 6 earthquake.

Kessab was most affected by the latest quake. People left the apartments, sheltering in the club or in their cars.