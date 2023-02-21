Armenian PM discusses processes taking place in the region with former French PM

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted the delegation led by former Prime Minister of France, Mayor of Le Havre Édouard Philippe.

The Prime Minister emphasized the consistent development of Armenian-French relations and underlined Mr. Philippe’s efforts in strengthening them. Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the former French Prime Minister’s visit to Syunik region of Armenia.

Édouard Philippe noted that he had a meeting with Artsakh Armenians in Goris, who are unable to travel to Nagorno Karabakh due to the closure of the Lachin corridor, to assess the situation on the ground.

In this context, the continuous attention and consistent steps of the international community in the direction of unblocking the Lachin Corridor in order to overcome the humanitarian, environmental and energy crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh was highlighted.

At the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views about the processes taking place in the region.