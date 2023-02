Less than a minute

On a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with the Minister of State for Defense of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi.

Armenia’s High-Tech Minister Robert Khachatryan, participated in the meeting.

The parties discussed the prospects of development of military and military-technical cooperation between Armenia and UAE.

Suren Papikyan invited the UAE Minister of Defense to Armenia.