Alec Baldwin firearm enhancement in manslaughter charge downgraded

Prosecutors in New Mexico have dropped firearm enhancement charges against Alec Baldwin following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, the BBC reports.

The move reduces possible prison time for the actor as the charges carry a mandatory five-year prison sentence.

Mr Baldwin, who faces two involuntary manslaughter charges, still faces up to 18 months in prison.

Rust’s director Joel Souza was also shot and wounded.

Heather Brewer, Santa Fe county district attorney spokesperson, said the prosecution dropped the firearm enhancement charge to “avoid further litigious distractions by Mr Baldwin and his attorneys”.

“The prosecution’s priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys,” Ms Brewer said.