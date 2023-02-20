UN Court’s decision on Armenia’s request for interim measure against Azerbaijan due on February 22

On Wednesday, 22 February 2023, the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will deliver its Order on the request for the indication of provisional measures made by the Republic of Armenia in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan).



A public sitting will take place at 4 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which the President of the Court, Judge Joan E. Donoghue, will read out the Court’s Order.

On January 30 the Court held a public hearing on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Armenia.

The Agent of Armenia made the following request to the Court:



On the basis of its Request for provisional measures dated 27 December 2022, its letter dated 26 January 2023 and its oral pleadings, Armenia respectfully requests the Court to indicate the following provisional measures pending its determination of this case on the merits: